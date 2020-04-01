NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NiSource traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $23.06, approximately 3,460,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,066,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

NI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,094,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,427,000 after purchasing an additional 960,047 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $237,211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,637,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,786,000 after purchasing an additional 490,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,744,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,601,000 after purchasing an additional 218,879 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 5,739,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,797,000 after purchasing an additional 950,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

