Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,744,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 27th total of 32,450,000 shares. Approximately 34.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Nordstrom stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. 7,243,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

