NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.85, approximately 530,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 977,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.06.

Get NuVasive alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NuVasive by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 283.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.