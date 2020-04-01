Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,914,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,477,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

