Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 2.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,621,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $107.40. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

