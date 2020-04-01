Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 6.6% Higher

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $27.70, 12,148,834 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 6,584,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Peloton from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $10,642,511.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,644,876.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100,954 shares of company stock worth $54,211,105.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,241,000 after buying an additional 6,892,025 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth about $79,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Peloton by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton by 2,030.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,199,000 after buying an additional 812,095 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

