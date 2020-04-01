Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Shares Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penske Automotive Group traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $26.15, approximately 509,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 382,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

