PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $34.00, 144,441 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 154,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTR. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 50.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

