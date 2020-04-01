Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s share price was up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $199.13 and last traded at $198.35, approximately 242,077 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 272,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.98.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average of $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 3.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $20,286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Pool by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

