Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Up 6.2%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $51.23, 989,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 799,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,784,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,665,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after acquiring an additional 349,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

