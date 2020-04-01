Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stock Price Up 6%

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.28, approximately 1,217,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,979,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Oppenheimer cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

The company has a market cap of $556.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

