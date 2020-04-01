PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Trading 6.3% Higher

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.42 and last traded at $83.46, approximately 339,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 527,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,954,000 after buying an additional 200,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,731,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 155,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

