Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

PG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.33. 11,083,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,472,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $283.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.