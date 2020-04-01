Pure (PUREX) Price Hits $0.0001

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.01006358 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051192 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001662 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

