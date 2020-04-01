qiibee (QBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.37 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One qiibee token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $28.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.02572839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00193930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,660,661 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.