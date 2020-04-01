Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Trading Down 7.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qorvo traded as low as $73.63 and last traded at $74.58, approximately 1,692,340 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,166,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Qorvo by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

