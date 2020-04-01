Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Hits $115.78 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Qtum has a total market cap of $115.78 million and $340.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00018890 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, DigiFinex, Gate.io and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005620 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,246,948 coins and its circulating supply is 96,496,928 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, BitForex, OKEx, Coinone, ABCC, Crex24, Coinrail, Huobi, Bleutrade, Upbit, Gate.io, Bithumb, EXX, Poloniex, Ovis, Bit-Z, BCEX, Bitbns, Liqui, OTCBTC, Livecoin, HBUS, Kucoin, Liquid, Coindeal, GOPAX, Iquant, CoinEx, Allcoin, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Bibox, Bitfinex, LBank, DigiFinex, Exrates, DragonEX, Binance, BigONE, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

