Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Releases Earnings Results

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON QFI traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.64 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12-month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

