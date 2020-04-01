Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.52 Million

Brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce sales of $155.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.06 million and the lowest is $151.40 million. Quidel reported sales of $147.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $553.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.30 million to $558.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $580.62 million, with estimates ranging from $573.34 million to $591.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

QDEL remained flat at $$97.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 596,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. Quidel has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 8.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $12,206,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

