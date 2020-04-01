R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,444,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 27th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli acquired 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

