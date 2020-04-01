Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Trading Up 6.1%

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82, 138,834 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 191,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
A number of analysts have commented on RLGT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.93 million during the quarter.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)
Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
