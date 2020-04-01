Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Trading Up 6.1%

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82, 138,834 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 191,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of analysts have commented on RLGT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.93 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

