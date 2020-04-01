RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Up 5.1% in March

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 986,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 27th total of 938,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get RadNet alerts:

In related news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in RadNet by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,653.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,692,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 493,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,651. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $552.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.93.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.16 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.