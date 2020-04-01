Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Shares Up 6.5%

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.26, approximately 628,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 807,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,983,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rayonier by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 403,663 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $5,581,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rayonier by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at $2,964,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

