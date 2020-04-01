RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 604,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 27th total of 534,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.05. 172,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.48. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.90.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

