Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.26 and last traded at $88.67, 550,330 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 585,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,970,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,534,000 after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,292,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

