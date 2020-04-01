Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Shares Up 6.1%

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) shares shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56, 108,238 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 101,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $248.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $55.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 3.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 123,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 35,303 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

