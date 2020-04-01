Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 301,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 27th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Kim J. Capeloto bought 9,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $47,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 30,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,475 shares of company stock valued at $227,089. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

RVSB stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 184,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

