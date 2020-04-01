Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Trading Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $80.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ross Stores traded as low as $79.89 and last traded at $81.09, approximately 4,468,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,053,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROST. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $420,147,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $58,729,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 734,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,541,000 after purchasing an additional 305,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

