Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.97) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,356.20 ($30.99).

RDSB stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,352.40 ($17.79). The company had a trading volume of 19,923,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,538.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,071.24. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

