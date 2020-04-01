Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDSB. HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.97) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,356.20 ($30.99).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSB traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,352.40 ($17.79). 19,923,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,538.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,071.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.