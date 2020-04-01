SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $418,847.76

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $418,847.76 and $5.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.01011853 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00054397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00175002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007385 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00077974 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

