Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,781. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

