Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,653,400 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 27th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
Recommended Story: What are CEFs?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.