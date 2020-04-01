Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,653,400 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 27th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.