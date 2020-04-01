Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 27th total of 47,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SPNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 485,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 299,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 124,852 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,498,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNS stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 120,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.