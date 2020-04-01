Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 27th total of 80,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

STSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.51 on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 57,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Equities analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

