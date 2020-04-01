Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,097,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 1,603,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

