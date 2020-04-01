SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) were up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.27, approximately 562,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 97,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28.

About SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

