Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 143,683 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 774.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.5% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,348,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,064,967. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

