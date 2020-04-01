Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 159 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,906,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,029. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

