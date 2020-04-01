Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $6.62 on Wednesday, hitting $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 483,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,055. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average of $158.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $173.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9947 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

