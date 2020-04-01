Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,700 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,288,000 after buying an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,001,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after buying an additional 80,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,841,000 after buying an additional 94,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $118.46. 8,058,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $116.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

