Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 384.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,221 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 444,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,482. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.