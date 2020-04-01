Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Buys 14,629 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,096,000 after acquiring an additional 523,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,891,000 after purchasing an additional 285,468 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,100. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

