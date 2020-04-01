Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 462,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,289. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.88.

