Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,522,000 after buying an additional 3,269,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after purchasing an additional 215,937 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,022,150.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 120,886 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,715,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,606,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 906,057 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

