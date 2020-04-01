Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 48,411,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,749,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

