Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 13,922 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.19. 1,546,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,847. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

