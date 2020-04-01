Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 55,972 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 4.0% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,427. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.