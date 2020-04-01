Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,437 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. 1,807,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,398. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $35.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.