Short Interest in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Grows By 8.6%

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,982,900 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 27th total of 11,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,331,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,777 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,489,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,671 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Cfra lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.